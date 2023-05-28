Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

STATE A TRACK & FIELD: Sioux Falls Christian charges to another championship sweep

Charger girls win second straight team title while boys win third in a row
Sioux Falls Christian sweeps team titles
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers left no doubt in 2023 that they have the best track and field program in South Dakota’s Class A.

Both the boys and girls programs entered the final day of competition at the SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet with sizeable leads for the team title and didn’t relent. The Charger girls won their second straight title by nearly 60 points while the boys won their third in a row by more than 110 points!

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the final day of action! Team standings are below.

Sioux Falls Christian wins third straight championship
Sioux Falls Christian wins third straight championship(Dakota News Now)
Sioux Falls Christian wins second straight girls team title
Sioux Falls Christian wins second straight girls team title(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 40 years
According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m....
Community rallies for Fort Pierre family after deadly home explosion
SF Police: Huron man arrested for Rape, Aggravated Assault
Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
Makuach “Paul” Yak, a former Augustana track athlete from Storm Lake, has been reported missing...
UPDATE: Former Augie athlete found dead in Florida

Latest News

The Augustana Vikings celebrate winning the Super Regional and advancing to the NCAA Division...
WORLD SERIOUS! Augustana beats Mankato twice to win Super Regional
Colman Egan's Daniela Lee sprints to the finish line at the 2023 State Track & Field Meet
STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Colman-Egan girls three-peat while Ipswich & Gregory share boys title
Lincoln's Dymond Nave leaps over a hurdle at the 2023 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet
STATE AA TRACK & FIELD: O’Gorman boys and Lincoln girls run to championships
The Pierre Governors celebrate winning the 2023 State A Baseball Championship
Pierre captures first State A Baseball Championship