STATE A TRACK & FIELD: Sioux Falls Christian charges to another championship sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers left no doubt in 2023 that they have the best track and field program in South Dakota’s Class A.

Both the boys and girls programs entered the final day of competition at the SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet with sizeable leads for the team title and didn’t relent. The Charger girls won their second straight title by nearly 60 points while the boys won their third in a row by more than 110 points!

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the final day of action! Team standings are below.

Sioux Falls Christian wins third straight championship (Dakota News Now)

Sioux Falls Christian wins second straight girls team title (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.