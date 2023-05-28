Unlikely Augustana team makes return to College World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there was any question as to whether Augustana’s first trip to the NCAA Division Two College World Series was a fluke back in 2018, even after they ended up winning the championship, securing the program’s second trip to it this year only further validates them nationally.

Especially when head coach Tim Huber will readily admit he didn’t think this team would be the one to do it!

In a fashion fitting the Vikings up and down season, Augie rallied from a devastating 5-4 loss in their first game of their Super Regional series with Mankato on Friday night, winning games two (8-3) and three (16-2) yesterday with their backs to the wall to punch their ticket to the Division Two College World Series in Cary, North Carolina.

Bear in mind this is a Viking team that lost 13 regulars from last year’s lineup and was thought to be in a rebuilding year. Carried early in the season by pitching, and late in it by their hitting, everything has come together in the postseason for Augustana to make history again.

The full bracket for the World Series was released today and the Vikings, even more so than they were in 2018 when they won the national title as the fifth seed, will be one of the biggest underdogs as they draw defending national champion North Greenville out of South Carolina. The Vikings, seeded seventh, will play a week from today at 5:00 PM.

It’s a double elimination tournament so, win or lose, they’ll play either Angelo State or Southeast New Hampshire the following Tuesday. You can view the full bracket and schedule by clicking HERE .

Should they be able to go all the way the national championship game is on Saturday, June 10th.

