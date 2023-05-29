Avera Medical Minute
Brookings police respond to critical incident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department responded to a “critical incident” call in west-central Brookings Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 500 block of 12th Street South, Normandy Village.

Officials shut down traffic in the area and secured the scene.

A man was taken into custody without incident at 11:48 a.m.

There were no injuries, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

In a social media post, the Brookings Police Department thanked the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, University Police Department, Brookings Fire Department and the Brookings area ambulance for their assistance with the incident.

