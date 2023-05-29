Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Long-term Care; New Dems Director; Ellsworth AFB Security

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the summer study being conducted on the future of long-term care in South Dakota.

The study comes as more than a dozen South Dakota nursing homes have closed their doors in recent years.

Assistant Minority Leader and committee Vice Chair Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) discusses the challenges facing health care in South Dakota, the scope of the group’s work, and what she expects to see come out of the study.

We also sit down with Dan Ahlers, the new executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, to discuss his vision for the party and what can be done to retain more college graduates.

And Joshua Haiar joins the program to discuss his reporting on a proposed rule that could limit foreign land purchases around several U.S. Air Force bases, including Ellsworth AFB.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

