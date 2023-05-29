Musician of the Month: Billy Lurken

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Music has allowed Billy Lurken to call many places home. From Nashville to Scotland, Lurken has enjoyed the journey but is enjoying getting back to his roots in Mitchell. “My parents got me a guitar when I was nine years old, I took lessons at that point, then started playing by ear and listening to records,” Lurken said. “I took lessons until I was about 15 or 16, then started teaching lessons at the music store here.” After going to Minnesota State University Moorhead, Lurken got a music composition degree, moved to Nashville, and then to Scotland. “The country, not the town in South Dakota,” he said jokingly.

Lurken’s talent is a huge part of his life and after letting his skills shine from one big stage to another, the opportunities kept coming. Naturally, Nashville is the next quintessential spot to explore musical capabilities. Lurken said he did not become the next big star, but the lessons he learned were invaluable. “You’re just part of a creative movement and you learn as much as you can if you have the right attitude,” he said. “A lot of people go down and give up, but you just need to learn from who you can, meet people, and listen to all kinds of music.

He happens to play all kinds of music and says that is what makes him unique. “That makes me a marketing nightmare because I’ve got a couple of folk songs, blue songs, country songs, jazz songs,” he said jokingly. “I don’t like to say I’m this or this, I’d rather it just be Billy Lurken Music.” He says he plans to stream more of his music online this summer.

Lurken also has plenty of performances coming up this summer:

Friday, June 2 - 4 Brothers, Sioux City 7-10 PM

Saturday, June 3 - Big Dummy’s, Mitchell 8 PM-midnight

Sunday, June 4 - Broadwater Bar, Lake Madison 1-5 PM

Saturday, June 10 - A Homestead Brew, Valley Springs

Sunday, June 11 - Wilde Prairie Winery, Brandon 2-5 PM

Tuesday, June 13 - Tavern 180, Sioux Falls 7-9 PM

Friday, June 16 - Cedar Shore Resort, Oacoma 6-10 PM

Saturday, June 17- Scoreboard, Mitchell 7-10 PM

Tuesday, June 20 - ROAM, Sioux Falls 7-9 PM

Thursday, June 22 - Parkston Amphitheater, Parkston

Friday, June 23 - River City Friday Nights, Chamberlain (full band) 6-10 PM

Sunday, June 25 - Tinner’s, Sioux Falls 6-9 PM

Friday, June 30 - VFW, Mitchell 8-11 PM

Saturday, July 1 - The Depot, Mitchell 7-10 PM

Sunday, July 2 - Wilde Prairie Winery, Brandon 2-5 PM

Friday, July 7 - Big Dummy’s, Mitchell 8 PM-midnight

Saturday, July 8 - Ben’s Brew Station, Yankton

Sunday, July 9 - Broadwater Bar, Lake Madison 1-5 PM

Tuesday, July 11 - Tavern 180, Sioux Falls 7-9 PM

Saturday, July 15 - Scoreboard, Mitchell 7-10 PM

Friday, July 21 - Mazing Acres, Yankton 4-8 PM

Saturday, July 22 - Round Lake Winery, Round Lake (MN)

Sunday, July 23 - Mazing Acres, Yankton 1:30-5:30 PM

Tuesday, July 26 - Pave, Sioux Falls 7-9 PM

Friday, July 28 - Dr. Lucky’s, Mitchell

Saturday, July 29 - VFW, Mitchell 8-11 PM

Sunday, July 30 - Mazing Acres, Yankton 1:30-5:30 PM

Tuesday, August 1 - ROAM, Sioux Falls 7-9 PM

Friday, August 4 - Broadwater Bar, Lake Madison 8 PM-midnight

Saturday, August 5 - Scoreboard, Mitchell 7-10 PM

Sunday, August 6 - Mazing Acres, Yankton 1:30-5:30 PM

Thursday, August 10 - Round Lake Winery, Round Lake (MN)

Friday, August 11 - Cedar Shore Resort, Oacoma 6-10 PM

Saturday, August 12 - R Wine Bar, Sioux Falls 6-9 PM

Sunday, August 13 - Tinner’s, Sioux Falls 6-9 PM

Tuesday, August 15 - Tavern 180, Sioux Falls 7- 9 PM

Friday, August 18 - VFW, Mitchell 8-11 PM

Sunday, August 20 - Wilde Prairie Winery, Brandon 2-5 PM

Friday, August 25 - The Back 40, Mitchell

Saturday, August 26 - Ben’s Brew Station, Yankton 6-9 PM

Wednesday, August 30 - Jolly’s On The River, Sioux City

