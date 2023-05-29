No home track no obstacle for Colman-Egan girls en route to third straight State Track & Field title

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Colman-Egan girls track and field team is one of the best in the state of South Dakota despite the fact that they don’t actually have a track of their own to run on.

Led by some of the top runners in Class B like Daniela Lee and Reese Luze, and three relay victories, the Hawks won their third straight team championship this weekend at the state meet in dominating fashion by nearly forty points. The run of excellence comes despite the fact that there is no track at Colman-Egan High School.

Though that forces the Hawks to improvise, it’s created a bond that’s fostered their success.

