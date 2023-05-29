Northern Outlaw Sprint Association returns to I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tim Estenson topped the field Saturday night to get his first career 410 sprint car victory doing so with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint at I-90 Speedway. Nate Barger score the win in the IMCA Sprint Cars with Cory Yeigh victorious in the Late Model Street Stocks. Chris Goetz won the B-mod main and Dustin Gulbrandson was victorious in the Hobby Stocks.

Estenson took the initial lead of the 410 sprint feature but was pressured early by Brenden Mullen. Mullen was making the move for the race lead when a caution negated the pass.

From there, Estenson would pull out to a nearly two second interval of victory ahead of Mullen. Blake Egeland was third with Matt Wasmund and Brant O’Banion completing the top five.

In the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint main, Barget would never give up the lead. However, Koby Werkmeister was charging from tenth to second with Lee Goos going fourteenth to third. Laela Eisensschenk charged from twelfth to fourth ahead of Alec Mataya in fifth.

Yeigh immediately moved from fifth to first in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stock main. He’d get his 36th career win at the track. Mike Chaney raced from tenth to second with Colby Klaassen going from eleventh to third. Matt Steuerwald raced from thirteenth to fourth with fourteenth starting Tracy Halouska completing the top five.

The win for Chris Goetz marked his first of his career at I-90 Speedway – taking over the lead on lap four of the Reaves Buildings USRA M-mod main. Goetz scored the win after starting in row four. Dave Kennedy started just behind Goetz and followed through the field to take second with Tanner Koster challenging for the lead multiple times and placing third. Duke Erickson and Derek VanVeldhuizen completed the top five.

Gulbrandson took over the lead of the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stock feature just as the field made it into the second half of the feature. Nick Brady was second. Travis Christensen, who was out front the opening six laps, was third with James Adams and Landon Krohn completing the top five.

