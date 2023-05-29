Avera Medical Minute
Pierre overcomes difficult start to win state championship

Govs opened the season with five losses and finish with 14 straight wins
Govs started 0-5, finish with 14 straight wins
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 Pierre Governor baseball team certainly proved that it’s not how you start, but how you finish, that matters.

The Governors claimed their first ever SDHSBA State A High School championship yesterday, shutting out Brandon Valley in the semifinal 2-0 and then defeated Harrisburg in the championship game 4-2.

Winning a title seemed like a distant dream only a month ago when the Governors started the season 0-5. Yet Pierre fought through the adversity, kept grinding and closed the season with 14 straight wins.

