Pierre overcomes difficult start to win state championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 Pierre Governor baseball team certainly proved that it’s not how you start, but how you finish, that matters.

The Governors claimed their first ever SDHSBA State A High School championship yesterday, shutting out Brandon Valley in the semifinal 2-0 and then defeated Harrisburg in the championship game 4-2.

Winning a title seemed like a distant dream only a month ago when the Governors started the season 0-5. Yet Pierre fought through the adversity, kept grinding and closed the season with 14 straight wins.

