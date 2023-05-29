Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs honored Memorial Day with a program at the state Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

The keynote speaker was retired Major General Tim Reisch.

Those who attended Monday’s event say it’s important to continue the tradition of showing appreciation to the service members who died while defending our freedom.

“It’s a great place for us to be able to be this close and have lots of visitors,” said cemetery director Erin Brown. “We had visitors all week and weekend. Being here in Sioux Falls gives us a great place where it’s close and that everyone can come visit. It just means a lot that we are at the place where we can finally lay loved ones to rest.”

The South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery is the first federally funded, state-owned and operated Veterans Cemetery in South Dakota. Veterans have the option of being laid to rest there at no cost to the family.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Brookings police respond to critical incident
Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter

Latest News

Veterans recognized this Memorial Day with a program at the Alliance in Sioux Falls.
Veterans honor Memorial Day with program at the Alliance
Tyler Roney's Memorial Day Forecast
Dakota News Now at 5:00
This Musician of the Month specializes in a wide variety of music genres and tries to keep it...
Musician of the Month: Billy Lurken
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day program