South Dakota Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs honored Memorial Day with a program at the state Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

The keynote speaker was retired Major General Tim Reisch.

Those who attended Monday’s event say it’s important to continue the tradition of showing appreciation to the service members who died while defending our freedom.

“It’s a great place for us to be able to be this close and have lots of visitors,” said cemetery director Erin Brown. “We had visitors all week and weekend. Being here in Sioux Falls gives us a great place where it’s close and that everyone can come visit. It just means a lot that we are at the place where we can finally lay loved ones to rest.”

The South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery is the first federally funded, state-owned and operated Veterans Cemetery in South Dakota. Veterans have the option of being laid to rest there at no cost to the family.

