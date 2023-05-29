Vermillion family moves into home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Vermillion family was able to make their dream of a home come true due to hard work, sweat and Habitat for Humanity.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck captured the special moment when the keys were handed to the new homeowners, and a house became a home.

“Clay County has a need. It is one of the lowest income counties in the state of South Dakota.”

“We love it — it is right across the street from the school. It is just really convenient. The kids will have a house of their own and their own rooms now and their own privacy — I know they will be happy about that.”

“It’s great to serve people over here. We want to be more of a footprint, get more people involved and more opportunities for sponsors in the Vermillion area and get more volunteers to help those in need. We are making an impact in Vermillion. We have wonderful partners here that really help us grow our presence in Vermillion — partners who donate their skill, labor, machinery and money and sponsor homes. For people who have families who need homes, it is really good for them to apply and build their home and be a part of buying a new home. We are looking for land opportunities — looking at a couple in Vermillion. We really look for folks that are looking to donate land for us. The more we do it, the more recognition it brings to people and more on what they can find out about Habitat does and what we can do for families and be a step up.”

“I am very happy we are finally here. It is the perfect time since school is out and summer is about to start, so it worked out perfectly.”

