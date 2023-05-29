Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion family moves into home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Vermillion family was able to make their dream of a home come true due to hard work, sweat and Habitat for Humanity.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck captured the special moment when the keys were handed to the new homeowners, and a house became a home.

“Clay County has a need. It is one of the lowest income counties in the state of South Dakota.”

“We love it — it is right across the street from the school. It is just really convenient. The kids will have a house of their own and their own rooms now and their own privacy — I know they will be happy about that.”

“It’s great to serve people over here. We want to be more of a footprint, get more people involved and more opportunities for sponsors in the Vermillion area and get more volunteers to help those in need. We are making an impact in Vermillion. We have wonderful partners here that really help us grow our presence in Vermillion — partners who donate their skill, labor, machinery and money and sponsor homes. For people who have families who need homes, it is really good for them to apply and build their home and be a part of buying a new home. We are looking for land opportunities — looking at a couple in Vermillion. We really look for folks that are looking to donate land for us. The more we do it, the more recognition it brings to people and more on what they can find out about Habitat does and what we can do for families and be a step up.”

“I am very happy we are finally here. It is the perfect time since school is out and summer is about to start, so it worked out perfectly.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Brookings police respond to critical incident
Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter

Latest News

Musician of the Month: Billy Lurken, May 2023
Vermillion family moves into home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation had to adjust training times for summer staff who were still in...
Snow days impact Aberdeen Parks & Rec staff training
Snow days impact Aberdeen Parks & Rec staff training