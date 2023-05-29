Avera Medical Minute
Veterans honor Memorial Day with program at the Alliance

Veterans recognized this Memorial Day with a program at the Alliance in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans were recognized this Memorial Day with a program at the Alliance in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Singing Legionnaires kicked off the program with music.

The group is the last American Legion chorus singing in the United States.

Monday’s program also included the posting of colors, retiring of colors and a rifle salute by the American Legion Post 15.

All of it is meant to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s easy to forget in the hustle and bustle of busy lives — for people that want to go camping or start their spring cleanup — that this weekend is actually the weekend that we remember the people who died for our freedom,” said Kim Hubers, commander of the Sioux Falls chapter. “A lot of people don’t realize that the military are the only people in the country who know what it’s like not to have freedom. Some people gave their lives for that.”

Monday’s keynote speaker was Mitchell native and Air Force chaplain Father Andy Young.

Father Young served six years in the Marine Corps before entering the seminary.

