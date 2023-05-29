VIDEO: Part of building collapses in downtown Iowa city

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - Emergency crews in Iowa responded to reports of a building collapse in downtown Davenport late Sunday afternoon.

The Davenport Police Department said officers and fire personnel responded to the building at 324 Main Street around 4:55 p.m.

According to KWQC, first responders and Davenport Public Works remained on the scene into the evening to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident, which included utility disconnection.

The department is also asking the public to avoid the downtown area.

Police say Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point for the incident.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt and an investigation is ongoing.

