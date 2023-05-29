Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, also known as the Frankmobile, was in Falls Park as well as other...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile travels through Sioux Falls

Latest News

Brookings police respond to critical incident
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Washington man takes cross-country tractor trip to raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease