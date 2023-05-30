Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 injured in Lyon County plane crash

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-engine airplane crash near the runway of the Larchwood Airport Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:21 p.m.

Responders found two individuals in the plane on arrival. Officials report that one individual was taken by the Lyon County ambulance to Sanford in Sioux Falls for the treatment of minor injuries. The other individual was taken by Sanford AirMed to Sanford in Sioux Falls for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Larchwood EMS, Larchwood Fire Department, Lyon County Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol and Sanford AirMed.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
On Sunday, Mike Adkinson arrived in Sioux Falls after beginning the tour from northern Minnesota.
Tractor tour raising awareness for Parkinson’s passes through South Dakota

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
Minnesota woman injured by bear
Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping
Spencer tornado remembered 25 years later
Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg will visit South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for...
Legends for Kids Sports Clinics take place next week