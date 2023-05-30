2 injured in Lyon County plane crash

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-engine airplane crash near the runway of the Larchwood Airport Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:21 p.m.

Responders found two individuals in the plane on arrival. Officials report that one individual was taken by the Lyon County ambulance to Sanford in Sioux Falls for the treatment of minor injuries. The other individual was taken by Sanford AirMed to Sanford in Sioux Falls for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Larchwood EMS, Larchwood Fire Department, Lyon County Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol and Sanford AirMed.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

