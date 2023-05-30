Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Busy day at The Birdcage with 4 games in Class “B” State Baseball Tournament

Quarterfinal games at State “B” Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy day at SF Stadium Monday with 4 quarterfinal games in the Class “B” State Baseball Tournament.

Tea Area and Dakota Valley will face each other in the semi’s Tuesday after they both were 11-1 winners. Jake Pruchniak blasted a 2-run homer for the Panthers against PG/DC/WL following an inside-the-park HR from his teammate Jackson Boonstra. Logan Boom was a force in the Titans win over Redfield.

In the evening games, Riley Rothschadl’s Bon Homme/Avon squad was a 10-2 winner over RC Christian.

And following a trio of one-sided games, the Madison-Dell Rapids game figured to be much closer in a rivalry game. It was close until a lightning delay. And after that Dell Rapids broke the game wide open and went on to win 9-1.

In the semi’s Tuesday it will be Dakota Valley and Tea Area at 12:05 followed by Dell Rapids against Bon Homme/Avon. The championship game is at 5:00 at SF Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Brookings police respond to critical incident
Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter

Latest News

RC's Simeon Birnbaum wraps up record-setting HS career at State Track Meet
Birnbaum caps record-breaking career with another amazing performance at State Track Meet
Kahne Back in the winner's circle at Huset's for first time since 1999
Kahne back in the winner’s circle at Huset’s
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 29th
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 29th
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 29th
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 29th