Busy day at The Birdcage with 4 games in Class “B” State Baseball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy day at SF Stadium Monday with 4 quarterfinal games in the Class “B” State Baseball Tournament.

Tea Area and Dakota Valley will face each other in the semi’s Tuesday after they both were 11-1 winners. Jake Pruchniak blasted a 2-run homer for the Panthers against PG/DC/WL following an inside-the-park HR from his teammate Jackson Boonstra. Logan Boom was a force in the Titans win over Redfield.

In the evening games, Riley Rothschadl’s Bon Homme/Avon squad was a 10-2 winner over RC Christian.

And following a trio of one-sided games, the Madison-Dell Rapids game figured to be much closer in a rivalry game. It was close until a lightning delay. And after that Dell Rapids broke the game wide open and went on to win 9-1.

In the semi’s Tuesday it will be Dakota Valley and Tea Area at 12:05 followed by Dell Rapids against Bon Homme/Avon. The championship game is at 5:00 at SF Stadium.

