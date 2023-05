SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tenley Schwartz with Downtown Sioux Falls joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Eastbank Block Party happening this Friday.

The event will take place at the 8th & Railroad Center from 5 to 11 p.m. on June 2.

Visit Eastbank Block Party for a list of vendors and entertainment lined up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.