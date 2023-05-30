Hot, More Storms Possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see a good amount of sunshine across most of the region today. It’s going to be another toasty one with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will increase in the southern and eastern parts of the region ahead of another chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather risk later today into tonight is pretty low. It looks like if we do have storms roll through, we’ll just be dealing with a little lightning and thunder and some brief heavy rain.

It looks like we’ll stay in a fairly unsettled, active pattern through the rest of this week. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms each day. We’re mainly talking pop-up storms during the heat of the day. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 80s.

These chances linger all the way through the weekend. After that, we’ll still be looking at some chances for rain for the start of next week. For the middle of next week, we should finally begin to get a break from these daily storms. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s.

