Kahne back in the winner’s circle at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It had been since 1999 that Kasey Kahne had been in the winner’s circle at Huset’s Speedway. So Sunday night’s win in the 410 Outlaws race had to be extra sweet for him.

In the 305 Sprints it was Jay Russell led all 20 laps hitting the checkered flag first and JJ Zebell in the Late Model Street Stocks.

