Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnesota woman injured by bear

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back in an encounter with a black bear last week.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back in an encounter with a black bear last week.

Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that the 65-year-old woman from Minneapolis was attacked by a bear outside a cabin in Fairview Township, Minnesota.

The woman had let her dog outside around midnight on May 25, when she heard the dog having a confrontation with something.

She went outside to bring the dog in and encountered a black bear. The bear struck the woman in the chest and arm and knocked her to the ground, according to officials.

Family members were able to scare the bear from the victim and yard.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim was taken to a hospital in Brainerd to receive treatment for injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back area.

Safety instructions when encountering black bears

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gave the following advice for anyone who encounters a black bear:

• Watch from a safe distance or from inside to assess why it is there (for example, is there a food source like birdseed attracting it?).

• Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: boldly shout, bang pots, slam doors, or throw something.

• If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you. Sometimes bears exhibit a quick burst of aggression to defend against a perceived threat. The closer you are to the bear when it becomes aware of your presence, the more likely it is to exhibit defensive behavior. This behavior is intended to intimidate and scare away the threat. It may pop its jaws, swat at the ground while blowing or snorting, and it may even bluff charge toward you. The bear is communicating to you that you are too close and it wants you to leave. This is not the time to argue with the bear.

• Try to appear non-threatening.

• Speak to the bear in a calm tone and slowly back away. Do not run.

• If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and point it toward the bear. Starting with a quick spray is OK, as that will not make the bear aggressive.

• If the bear retreats, leave the area immediately.

• Bear spray containing capsaicin (hot pepper liquid) is a good option to change the behavior of bold bears. It also gives you peace of mind and can prevent a bear from attacking. It is available at most outdoor stores or online sporting goods retailers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
On Sunday, Mike Adkinson arrived in Sioux Falls after beginning the tour from northern Minnesota.
Tractor tour raising awareness for Parkinson’s passes through South Dakota

Latest News

Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping
2 injured in Lyon County plane crash
Spencer tornado remembered 25 years later
Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg will visit South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for...
Legends for Kids Sports Clinics take place next week