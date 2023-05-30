Avera Medical Minute
Motorcyclist dies in Jones County fatal crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DRAPER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 59-year-old woman died when an SUV rear-ended a motorcycle near Draper, South Dakota, Sunday night.

The incident happened around 9:13 p.m.

Authorities report that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2013 GMC Acadia were both traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 204. The GMC Acadia rear-ended the motorcycle. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The 52-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

The 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia was not injured.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The driver of the GMC Acadia was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia.

