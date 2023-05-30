Avera Medical Minute
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENNO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A California man has been identified as the person who died in a crash near Menno last Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 81.

A 2008 Chevrolet Express was traveling south on U.S. Highway 81. A 2022 Lincoln UT was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18. The Lincoln did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. The Chevrolet collided with the Lincoln, and both vehicles entered the ditch.

Henry Koens, 92, of Santa Maria, California, was pronounced deceased.

Gene Steffen, the 60-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

