Orion Pub opening in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A neighborhood pub aimed at creating a relaxed “corner pub feeling” is set to open this Thursday in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Orion Pub will open its doors at 11 a.m. on June 1.

Owners Thomas Hentges and Jon Oppold took possession of the space on March 1 and have since transformed the space into a vintage neighborhood brew pub. The bar will offer classic beer brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon, Grain Belt, Hamm’s, Coors Banquet and Miller High Life on tap.

“In most cities our size, you go downtown, and you’ll find a few classic neighborhood pubs that have stood the test of time and have been a staple of the downtown scene. We’re trying to replicate that local corner pub feeling so that when new people visit our bar for the first time, they don’t know whether it’s been here for 2 weeks or for 40 years. Downtown Sioux Falls is missing a pub with that timeless feel, in my opinion,” said Oppold. “We’re excited to offer a classic beer bar experience, complete with vintage beer brands, pickled sausage in jars and timeless music in the background. Hopefully, it’ll be well received.”

The Orion Pub will be open daily from 11 a.m. until midnight for patrons 21 years of age and older.

Owners say that Sunny’s Pizza will eventually be on the menu, but The Orion will get started without pizza for the first month.

More information about the pub can be found here: orionpub.com.

