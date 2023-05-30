Avera Medical Minute
Pierre starts mosquito control operations

The City of Pierre will begin fogging for mosquitos Tuesday night.
The City of Pierre will begin fogging for mosquitos Tuesday night.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Pierre will begin fogging for mosquitos Tuesday night.

“Hatching usually starts just a few days after a rain,” said Bryan Tipton, City Parks and Recreation director. “With the weekend moisture, we’re doing what we can to tamp down the anticipated hatch.”

The City uses other techniques to control the mosquito population.

“We also larvicide to eliminate the mosquitoes before they hatch. We do that through a ground treatment in parks and sports fields,” said Tipton. “We’ll start larviciding soon too.”

The City urges homeowners to empty out bird baths, tire swings, and any outdoor containers that collect and hold water.

Tipton said, “Our staff clears water from public property often, but we can’t go on private property. We need property owners to manage their own space.”

