RCPD officer involved in shooting Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City police officer shot a suspect in a no-contact order violation on the 100 block of East Signal Drive around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday. The condition of the person shot has not been released.

The incident began when police were called and asked to remove two male family members from a home on East Signal Drive. At an afternoon news conference, RCPD Chief Don Hedrick said when officers arrived, a man ran from the home. As police were chasing him, he reportedly ignored commands to stop during a foot chase before pulling the gun and pointing it at an officer. That’s when the officer, after ordering the man to drop the gun, shot him. Police did not say how many rounds were fired.

Around the same time, another person came out of the home. Police say he had an injury but did not elaborate on what that injury was.

The suspect had five active warrants and was actively violating the no-contact order.

Because it is an officer-involved shooting, the investigation is being conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Original Story

Just before noon Tuesday, there was a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East Signal Drive.

The Rapid City Police Department has reportedly blocked off certain areas around Signal Drive. Currently, the RCPD is investigating and going through body camera footage. The RCPD will release a statement later Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second shooting in Star Village since Friday. The first one occurred when a 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police are searching for Lyle Blue Legs III in connection to the shooting.

