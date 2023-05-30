Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer told media outlets.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged in connection with her disappearance though Holloway was last seen with him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
On Sunday, Mike Adkinson arrived in Sioux Falls after beginning the tour from northern Minnesota.
Tractor tour raising awareness for Parkinson’s passes through South Dakota

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
5 people unaccounted for in partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
Minnesota woman injured by bear
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default