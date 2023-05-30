Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 53-year-old woman was arrested for First Degree Kidnapping and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. when an officer saw a woman walking on Cliff Ave. in the area of 8th Street with a small child. The two were walking in the road, and when the officer stopped to talk to them, he got confusing information from the woman.

It was discovered that the 5-year-old girl had come from a house nearby. The woman was a relative to the girl but did not have any guardianship rights and was not supposed to have the girl. The woman had been staying at the girl’s home and had grabbed the girl and left.

The girl was unharmed.

The woman — Jewel Gary from Sioux Falls — was arrested for First Degree Kidnapping and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor. No reason was given for taking the girl.

The child was wrapped in a blanket but did not have any clothes on, Sam Clemens reports.

