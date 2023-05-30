Spencer tornado 25 years later: Family cherishes found heirloom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Fred Flanagan was a child and visited his Grandma Allie in Spencer, he knew there was a sweet reward waiting for him and all the grandkids.

“My grandma had a butter dish in the drawer right next to the gumball machine. So anytime we went to Grandma’s, we knew to get a penny out of that butter dish so we could get a gumball,” said Flanagan.

His Grandma Allie passed away a few months earlier, never knowing the devastation that would come to her little hometown the following spring.

On the evening of Saturday, May 30th, the power went out in Spencer, and then the tornado was spotted. The warning was issued at 8:40 pm, but the sirens didn’t work without power. Six lives were lost that night, and over 100 people were injured. The day after the 246-mile-per-hour winds leveled much of the town of Spencer, Fred went to his Grandma’s house, thankful it was vacant when the tornado hit.

“After they allowed the family to come in and just try to find some personal effects and the house was basically leveled into the basement, and nothing to speak of could be found there. So we went out to the alley by the shed, and I found Grandma’s gumball machine,” said Flanagan.

Part of the metal base was gone, but he saw the most fragile part of the beloved family heirloom survived.

Fred: the top half with the glass globe survived intact and was full of leaves, actually, which was very neat. And yeah, so we definitely took that home.

Back in 1998, the Spencer tornado damages totaled 18 million dollars. For the Flanagan family, the keepsake of the bubble gum machine, its survival while stronger things shattered nearby, and the story of a loving Grandma, Allie Flanagan, is passed to the next generation.

“My daughter is ten, so she would have never got to meet Grandma Ali, but she certainly knows the story, and they can still get one to this day,” said Flanagan.

Just outside of the Spencer post office, a marker commemorates the day the EF4 tornado hit, causing the most destruction in South Dakota History. It honors the six who died and thanks the thousands of volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.