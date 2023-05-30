Spencer tornado remembered 25 years later

SPENCER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today marks 25 years since a deadly tornado hit Spencer, South Dakota, killing six people and injuring over 100 others.

Todd Heitkamp with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says there were several storms that night, but the Spencer tornado — classified as an F4 — was a significant storm that changed many lives.

The tornado hit town at 8:40 that Saturday night in 1998.

Heitkamp recalls that a tornado warning was issued, but the sirens did not go off because of a loss of electricity. Notification of the storm via other sources like radio stations was crucial in people seeking shelter and preparing for the tornado, Heitkamp said.

He emphasized the importance of taking severe weather warnings seriously. “Heed the word of the warning,” he said, noting how the storm’s impact may have been worse if people were less prepared.

According to Mitchell Radio Group, the Spencer tornado is the costliest tornado in the state’s history. Its damage was estimated to be $18 million.

