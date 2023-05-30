Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Spencer tornado remembered 25 years later

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today marks 25 years since a deadly tornado hit Spencer, South Dakota, killing six people and injuring over 100 others.

Todd Heitkamp with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says there were several storms that night, but the Spencer tornado — classified as an F4 — was a significant storm that changed many lives.

The tornado hit town at 8:40 that Saturday night in 1998.

Heitkamp recalls that a tornado warning was issued, but the sirens did not go off because of a loss of electricity. Notification of the storm via other sources like radio stations was crucial in people seeking shelter and preparing for the tornado, Heitkamp said.

He emphasized the importance of taking severe weather warnings seriously. “Heed the word of the warning,” he said, noting how the storm’s impact may have been worse if people were less prepared.

According to Mitchell Radio Group, the Spencer tornado is the costliest tornado in the state’s history. Its damage was estimated to be $18 million.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
One dead after Stanley County accident
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
On Sunday, Mike Adkinson arrived in Sioux Falls after beginning the tour from northern Minnesota.
Tractor tour raising awareness for Parkinson’s passes through South Dakota

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
Minnesota woman injured by bear
Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping
2 injured in Lyon County plane crash
Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg will visit South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for...
Legends for Kids Sports Clinics take place next week