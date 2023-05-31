10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Class “B” State Baseball Tournament wrapped up at SF Stadium Tuesday with semi’s and the title game. The Augie baseball team is getting ready for a trip to North Carolina and the College World Series. The Canaries played the Redhawks in Fargo and highlights from Monday night at Huset’s Speedway.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.