10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 30th

State B Baseball, Augie CWS, Canaries and Huset’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Class “B” State Baseball Tournament wrapped up at SF Stadium Tuesday with semi’s and the title game. The Augie baseball team is getting ready for a trip to North Carolina and the College World Series. The Canaries played the Redhawks in Fargo and highlights from Monday night at Huset’s Speedway.

