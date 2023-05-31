Augustana Baseball team hopes to carry momentum into College World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After losing that heart-breaker Friday night, the Augustana baseball team proved a lot Saturday with back to back wins over arch-roval Mankato to win the Super Regional at Ronken Field, thus advancing t the Division II College World Series in Cary, NC where they start play Sunday.

This wasn’t a team that Tim Huber imagined doing this before the season started, which just makes it even better.

Augustana Baseball Coach Tim Huber says, “This is, we hope we can capitalize on the momentum we have going on right now because we’ve got some things we want to get done around here. It’s exciting, exciting is a good word. I’ve had alumni that have texted me and gotten more and more involved and they love what’s going on and they’re proud. They’re kind of like I am.”

Augie Shortstop Jack Hines says, “We’re battle tested. We’ve failed over and over again and we learned from those mistakes and just listen to what coach says and bring that focus to the field every day and don’t get our heads down when we fail. We just learn from it and go out there and do our best.”

Providing no-one got hurt in the dog pile Saturday evening, the Vikings will be in great shape for the double elimination tournament that they won back in 2018.

This group is excited to carry on the Vikings tradition of excellence on the baseball diamond.

