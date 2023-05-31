Avera Medical Minute
Dakota Dunes murder suspect on his way back to South Dakota

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota apartment.
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota apartment.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Texas (KTIV) - A man accused of murdering a woman in Dakota Dunes has been released from a Texas jail and is being sent back to South Dakota.

Officials at the Webb County Jail, located in Laredo, Texas, say Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales was released from their custody Wednesday, May 31, and is on his way to Union County, South Dakota. Officials could not say how long it will take for Castellanos-Rosales to be returned to South Dakota.

When Castellanos-Rosales returns, he will face a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing 23-year-old Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear back on April 25. Authorities found Beardshear’s body inside her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 26. Officials say she was found with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

In court documents, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was. Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales had a child together.

An arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales was issued on April 27. He was apprehended in Mexico on May 12, expelled from the country and placed in a Texas jail. On May 25, he appeared in a Texas courtroom and stated he would not be fighting his extradition back to South Dakota.

