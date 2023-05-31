Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Diabetes research fundraiser walk happening in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jessi Buer with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota joined Dakota News Now to talk about its annual fundraising walk happening Saturday.

The walk will take place June 3 at 11 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Canaries Birdcage.

Registration is not required to participate.

For more information, visit JDRF One Walk, Sioux Falls 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping
The Orion Pub will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.
Orion Pub opening in downtown Sioux Falls
Motorcyclist dies in Jones County fatal crash
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
Minnesota woman injured by bear

Latest News

Brown County man faces Summit Carbon Solutions in court
The Great Plains Zoo kicked off the summer season last weekend, and to help celebrate, Dakota...
Wild Wednesday: Dakota News Now at the Great Plains Zoo
Wild Wednesday Nights at the Great Plains Zoo
Giraffe feedings and the future of the Great Plains Zoo
Conservation efforts at the Great Plains Zoo