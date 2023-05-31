Diabetes research fundraiser walk happening in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jessi Buer with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota joined Dakota News Now to talk about its annual fundraising walk happening Saturday.

The walk will take place June 3 at 11 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Canaries Birdcage.

Registration is not required to participate.

For more information, visit JDRF One Walk, Sioux Falls 2023.

