Former SDSU baseball player makes stand against Dodgers decision

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (Dakota News Now) - Blake Treinen, former South Dakota State pitcher, released a statement Tuesday opposing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to honor a drag group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence define their organization as an Order of queer and trans nuns.

The Los Angeles chapter of the group was selected to be highlighted at Dodger Stadium on Pride Night on June 16.

Treinen, who pitches for the Dodgers, objected to the team granting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence the Community Hero Award, stating the group promotes hatred of Catholicism and the Christian faith and mocks these groups with blasphemous performances.

He argues that propaganda and politics do not belong in sports.

Treinen’s full statement is below:

My friend and @MLB pitcher Blake Treinen asked that I post this statement for him in regards to the @Dodgers honoring of the sisters of perpetual indulgence. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/jIDeDJF8ke — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 30, 2023

