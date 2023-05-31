Avera Medical Minute
Landowners learn about prescribed burns

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 30, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Landowners from the Sioux Falls area took a hands-on approach to learn more about prescribed fires.

The free training in Brandon was put on by the South Dakota Grassland Coalition, in partnership with the SDSU Extension Office.

The instruction was tailored specifically for landowners and they learned about burn techniques through live fire exercises.

