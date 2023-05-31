Landowners learn about prescribed burns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Landowners from the Sioux Falls area took a hands-on approach to learn more about prescribed fires.

The free training in Brandon was put on by the South Dakota Grassland Coalition, in partnership with the SDSU Extension Office.

The instruction was tailored specifically for landowners and they learned about burn techniques through live fire exercises.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.