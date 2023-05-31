Levitt at the Falls kicks off summer season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Levitt at the Falls season opens this weekend with blues, retro-soul music, and family programming.

The 2023 season will include 50 free concerts, running from June 2 to Sept. 9 at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls.

Concerts take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Opening night on Friday features blues saxophonist and vocalist Vanessa Collier, as well as local performers The Shamrockers.

Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Seating is first-come, first-served on the lawn.

Levitt at the Falls will host three to four local food trucks at each concert, with beverage sales available through JJ’s Wine & Spirits.

All Levitt concerts will be livestreamed online thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, comedy percussion duo Buckets N Boards will perform a free family concert.

Saturday night will feature Minneapolis-based retro-soul favorites Davina and the Vagabonds with opening act Red Eye Ruby.

