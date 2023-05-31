Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping
The Orion Pub will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.
Orion Pub opening in downtown Sioux Falls
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
Minnesota woman injured by bear
Motorcyclist dies in Jones County fatal crash

Latest News

This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water
The owners of Purdue Pharma must pay $6 billion for their role in the nation’s opioid crisis.
Pharma company owners to pay $6 billion over opioid crisis
Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.
Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty — for now — to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges