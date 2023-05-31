New Sioux Falls City Clerk selected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls City Council announced that a new City Clerk had been selected.

At the recommendation of the Council’s ad hoc hiring committee, Jeremy Washington will be appointed on June 6 to the City Clerk position and will start later this summer.

Washington currently is the City Clerk for Box Elder, South Dakota, and is a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the National Association of Parliamentarians. He also served in the US Air Force for 13 years and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

“I’m excited to have the caliber of experience that Mr. Washington brings to this position,” said Councilor Alex Jensen. “He will be a fantastic addition to our team, and the right person to lead the City Clerk’s Office.”

Washington will fill the position after Tom Greco, the City Clerk since 2016, was recently appointed as the Commission Administrative Officer for Minnehaha County.

