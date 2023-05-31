SD National Guard Brigadier General retires after 36 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This month, after 36 years of serving in the South Dakota National Guard, Brig. Gen. Patrick Pardy retired.

“Every day he lays it out there; in his heart and the way he approaches things and he is an inspiration to be around. The impact you have left on the organization and your legacy of excellence will live in on in those who had the pleasure to serve with you,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General.

Marlette presented Pardy with the Distinguished Service Medal for his 36 years of service.

Pardy completed two combat tours in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2003 to 2005 and 2010 to 2011. Pardy served as Battalion Commander of the 153rd Engineer Battalion from 2011 to 2013. He also commanded the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from 2015 to 2017. He served as the Assistant Adjutant General for the SDNG from October 2021 until his retirement this month.

Awards received by Pardy include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

His military service began in 1987 with the B/153rd Engineer Battalion in Howard, SD, and received his commission from the USD ROTC program in 1992. He serves as a Circuit Court Judge in his civilian career.

