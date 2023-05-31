Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Park & Rec previews summer programming

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls media briefing focused on outdoor programs slated for this summer.

This summer, the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department will be opening a brand-new fitness court. They will be teaching throughout the summer how to safely use the equipment, and they hope to be able to provide more of those fitness stations throughout the park system throughout the years to come.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation also just opened Hayward Splash Park last Friday.

Outdoor pools will open this Friday, June 2.

There are eight outdoor aquatic facilities — five pools, one standalone wading pool and two splash pads that will be available throughout the entire summer.

There is also a new aquatic summer camp. This is the first aquatics camp that the department has ever hosted, and it will be running June 12 through June 16 at Terrace Park. Activities include water volleyball, canoeing and kayaking. The camp offers a lot of different opportunities for kids to enjoy activities in a controlled environment.

Summer activities are available in this guide: ssuu.com/siouxfalls/docs/p_r_summer_guide_2023_final?fr=sM2M3MDY3MDY1Mw.

