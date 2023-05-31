Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The red wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.

It’s estimated there are only about two dozen red wolves surviving in the wild right now.

The conservation team at the Great Plains Zoo is putting in a lot of work to save the species from going extinct.

The red wolves at the Great Plains Zoo are part of what’s called the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan. It aims to breed pairs with the greatest possible genetic diversity, with the goal of bolstering the wild population.

“We try to keep them as wild as possible, we do not want them to associate people as a good thing, so we are completely hands-off,” said Joel Locke, the Great Plains Zoo Director of Animal Care.

The main goal of these conservation efforts is to re-release these animals back into the wild.

“The red wolves are the most endangered animals we have here on the grounds,” said Zookeeper Angie Blommer. “They’re also truly the only All-American dog species in America, so it’s really important we save them, and we’ve been trying for years.”

Blommer says at one point, there were only 14 red wolves known in existence.

Conservation efforts have been going strong to keep the animals around.

“The only way we can save the red wolf is by having babies and keeping those genetics going,” said Blommer.

Just a few weeks ago, on May 4th, six new red wolf pups joined the pack at the Great Plains Zoo.

Four males and two females were born to first-time parents Camelia and Uyosi.

“So it’s very fun for us but it’s also really exciting for the zoo’s conversation efforts and their species as a whole because every single wolf that is born is very, very valuable to their species,” said Blommer.

The little ones are being closely monitored by video.

They’re just now starting to venture out and you may even catch a glimpse of one during your next visit.

“They’re starting to kind of play now which is super fun to watch, they’re starting to come out of their boxes more often so mom is taking them on little walks around the yard.”

The six new pups are less than a month old and are giving hope to the next generation and the resurgence of the red wolf species in America.

“This is the highlight of being a zookeeper is seeing all this hard work pay off, and knowing that we’re doing everything we can to help them,” said Blommer.

The Great Plains Zoo now offers extended evening hours on Wednesdays.

For a full list of hours and admission information, visit GreatZoo.org

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings police respond to critical incident
Sioux Falls woman arrested for kidnapping
The Orion Pub will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.
Orion Pub opening in downtown Sioux Falls
Motorcyclist dies in Jones County fatal crash
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and...
Minnesota woman injured by bear

Latest News

Brown County man faces Summit Carbon Solutions in court
The Great Plains Zoo kicked off the summer season last weekend, and to help celebrate, Dakota...
Wild Wednesday: Dakota News Now at the Great Plains Zoo
Wild Wednesday Nights at the Great Plains Zoo
Giraffe feedings and the future of the Great Plains Zoo
Conservation efforts at the Great Plains Zoo