Tea Area is crowned Class B Champ HS Baseball and Rothschadl’s no-no in the semi’s for Bon Homme/Avon

Titans win Class “B” championship in HS Baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Tea Area Titans edged Dakota Valley 3-2 in extra innings in the first semifinal game of the day Tuesday at SF Stadium when Clayton Schwebach raced around from 2nd on a ball that just made it into the outfield. Schwebach was also brilliant on the mound for Tea Area going 7-2/3 innings, striking out 6 and giving up 2 earned runs.

Bon Homme/Avon then got a dominant performance from Class “B” Player of the Year Riley Rothschadl who shut down Dell Rapids 5-0 by throwing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts. He also tripled and had another RBI base hit in the win for Gary Kortan’s team.

That set up the title game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon and the Titan scored 3 times in the 2nd inning and 2 more in the 3rd to take a 6-2 lead. They added 5 more in the top of the 5th to break the game wide open and went on to win 13-2.

Tea Area HS Baseball Coach Tom Babb says, “Our bats are on fire right now as you can see, we had 10 hits. We were just hitting the barrel every time we got up to the plate. So it was an all-around game for us yeah.”

Logan Boom, Tea Area MVP says, “It means a lot. We’ve been down in regions the last 3 years. Since my 8th grade year we’ve lost in regions and we’ve always had a good team with a chance to win but it just never happened. And to get here and actually win it is pretty special.”

Boom had a bases-clearing triple and 4 RBI’s and was named MVP. Matt Halbur had 2 hits/2 RBI’s, Mason Schramm also had 2 RBI’s for the Titans who finished the season 20-5. It was the first loss of the year for Bon Homme/Avon.

