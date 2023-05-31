Warm Temps, Some More Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- This unsettled pattern we’ve been in will continue today and through the rest of this week. There will be a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across the region. The humidity will go up a bit and highs will be back in the upper 80s.

That chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue each day this week. We’re mainly talking pop-up storms during the heat of the day. The risk of severe weather each day will be relatively low, but we could definitely see some small hail and gusty wind with any storms that develop. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 80s.

These chances linger all the way through the weekend. After that, we’ll still be looking at some chances for rain for the start of next week. For the middle of next week, we should finally begin to get a break from these daily storms. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.