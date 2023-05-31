Wellness Wednesday: Golf Addiction offers social & health benefits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter, fall, spring, or summer — Golf Addiction is the perfect option to practice your swing.

“Golf Addiction is a family-friendly indoor golf bar and grill,” said Adam Scott. “You come in, and you play golf. You have great food and a good selection of beer, wine and sodas.”

Golfing is a great activity to get together with friends and stay limber and active.

“In general, it’s just a great activity. It gets you out moving, walking a golf course, riding on a golf cart, swinging a golf club helps loosen the back. It helps just keep you active. It may not be the most strenuous, which is great because it isn’t injury prone, but it’s definitely a way to keep on keeping the body a little bit more limber than most,” Scott said.

Golf Addiction is unique because, in addition to being able to practice your game when the weather isn’t great, it is also a way for those who may not be able to make it to a course to get in their 18 holes.

“All the golf courses are busy because it’s such a great sport. People are out there enjoying it, but you can’t necessarily get a tee time at your time,” Scott said. “This time of year, Golf Addiction slows down because courses are busy, which gives you the opportunity to call in and get a tee time here. Play a full 18 holes in an hour versus maybe a four-hour round on a golf course. So you can pop in for lunch, hit some balls and have a great meal and be ready to roll for the rest of your day.”

Scott is happy to share his passion for the game with those in the community and has done so for almost 10 years.

“We’re very fortunate running a business that you’re passionate about. It’s a lot of fun coming to work every day. It’s exciting to see newer golfers come in here, maybe pick up the sport and feel comfortable that they’re not slowing somebody down on a golf course. They can hit balls and have bad shots, have great shots, and still have a lot of fun while doing it with their friends and family.”

Golfing is a great way to get out and stay active and here at Golf Addiction, you can do it in a very unique way.

