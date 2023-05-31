Wild Wednesday: Dakota News Now at the Great Plains Zoo

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo kicked off the summer season last weekend, and to help celebrate, Dakota News Now was at the zoo for Wild Wednesday.

The zoo is growing its offerings in 2023, including staying open later on Wednesdays, additional giraffe feedings and guided walking tours.

Stephanie Arne, the Director of Conservation for the zoo, discussed the new red wolf pups born earlier this month.

The Director of Marketing and PR, Denise DePaolo, discussed new developments at the Roar Café and Wild Wednesday Nights.

Great Plains Zoo's summer 2023 schedule
Great Plains Zoo's summer 2023 schedule(Great Plains Zoo)

