10pm Sportscast Wednesday, May 31st

Augie Baseball, Tea Area Titans, Plays of the Week, State Softball and Canaries
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team had one final practice in Sioux before leaving for the College World Series. They talked about the trip to North Carolina. The Tea Area Titans reflect on winning the Class “B” State Baseball title Tuesday night. Lots of track in the Plays of the Week. A preview of the State Softball Tournament that starts Thursday in Aberdeen and the Canaries go for a 2nd straight win in Fargo against the Redhawks.

