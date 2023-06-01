The Augustana baseball team is excited to be heading to the College World Series in North Carolina

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team had final tune-ups today before they fly to North Carolina tomorrow for the College World Series.

They lost a ton of talent to graduation last year from a team that expected to make it to the championship. But early on, this team struggled and was challenged by head coach Tim Huber.

It helped, they responded and right now are playing their best baseball at the right time.

Tim Huber, Augie Baseball Coach says, “We found a way to get there and now they get to go and just play baseball because they’re away of everything else. They’ve been there before and we’re prepared. I did not think it would happen this year and I told them that probably in the next couple of years but what the heck! Why not this year?.”

Seth Miller, AU Senior Pitcher says, “Last year those guys weren’t able to do it. We lost 14 guys I’d been with for the last 4 years and now we’re here 1 year later. It’s hard to put into words how insane this whole year has gone.”

Tate Meiners, AU Junior Infielder says, “It’s going to be a great experience. There’s going to be a lot of fans there I think. It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere and there’s going to be some really good teams. I think we belong there with all those good teams and we just have to play our game. We have to play well. Pitch well, hit well and I think we’ll do just fine.”

The team survived this spirited dog pile after winning the Super Regional Saturday evening over Mankato.

I talked with all the players about that today and they had a blast in a spontaneous show of emotion. And they would love to have a chance to do that again a week from Saturday in Cary, NC, just like the Vikings did as National Champions in 2018.

