Avera Medical Minute: A place to turn for help, two year anniversary of The Link

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For two years, The Link has provided resources to people struggling with mental health issues or addiction. It was created to be a safe place for individuals to access 24/7. Individuals served at the link used to frequent the emergency health department or jail, but now staff can provide resources to better help them and their specific needs. Around 7,200 triages have taken place since its inception in 2021 and 2,400 individuals have been helped. Katherine Cadeño, a nurse manager for The Link, discussed the impact it has made over the past two years.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.