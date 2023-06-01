Baylor and Auburn men’s basketball to play at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The two Division I men’s basketball teams will face off November 7 on Heritage Court.

“Auburn and Baylor are powerhouse college basketball programs, and this matchup will be an incredible start to the 2023-24 college season at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “It does not matter where in the country these teams are from, fans in South Dakota love basketball, and they will help make this game a memorable one for the athletes and coaches.”

The Baylor Bears played their first game at the Pentagon last year. The Big 12 team finished last season with a record of 23-11, making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the first time the Auburn Tigers have played in South Dakota. Last season, the SEC team went 21-13 and also made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor has won five of the seven games the two have ever played against each other, most recently with Baylor winning 84-72 in January of 2021.

This is the third announced Division I men’s basketball game announced for this season at the Pentagon. Nebraska will take on Oregon State on Nov 18, and Oregon and Syracuse will face off on Dec 17.

Tickets and game times will be announced at a later date.

