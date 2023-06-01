Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Baylor and Auburn men’s basketball to play at Sanford Pentagon

Baylor and Auburn men’s basketball to play at Sanford Pentagon
Baylor and Auburn men’s basketball to play at Sanford Pentagon(Sanford Sports)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The two Division I men’s basketball teams will face off November 7 on Heritage Court.

“Auburn and Baylor are powerhouse college basketball programs, and this matchup will be an incredible start to the 2023-24 college season at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “It does not matter where in the country these teams are from, fans in South Dakota love basketball, and they will help make this game a memorable one for the athletes and coaches.”

The Baylor Bears played their first game at the Pentagon last year. The Big 12 team finished last season with a record of 23-11, making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the first time the Auburn Tigers have played in South Dakota. Last season, the SEC team went 21-13 and also made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor has won five of the seven games the two have ever played against each other, most recently with Baylor winning 84-72 in January of 2021.

This is the third announced Division I men’s basketball game announced for this season at the Pentagon. Nebraska will take on Oregon State on Nov 18, and Oregon and Syracuse will face off on Dec 17.

Tickets and game times will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SDSU baseball player makes stand against Dodgers decision
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
New Sanford docs detail data used in alleged account hacking attempts
The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered animal species.
Six endangered red wolf pups born at the Great Plains Zoo
This weekend, 24 high school softball teams and their fans will be in Aberdeen for the first...
Hotel rooms limited in Aberdeen during state softball tournament
Bossly was cleared of charges, but was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Summit surveyors,...
Brown County landowner not in contempt of court after tension with Summit Carbon Solutions

Latest News

A wheelchair-bound man is able to leave his home for the first time in a couple of years thanks...
Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation hosts Repair Day
Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation hosts Repair Day
The 76th annual Miss South Dakota scholarship competition begins Thursday night at the Oscar...
Miss South Dakota scholarship program kicks off
Miss South Dakota scholarship program kicks off
SculptureWalk voting opens