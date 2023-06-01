Avera Medical Minute
Canaries look for 2nd straight win at Fargo

A pair of 5-run innings give the home team the victory
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries feel they have a playoff team. If the pitching comes around like it did in Tuesday’s 4-2 win at Fargo, that could be the case. They tried to make it two straight wins against the Redhawks on Wednesday.

Darnell Sweeney belted a solo HR in the first inning for the lead. But F/M came back in the second inning with 5 runs and the game was never close after that. The lead grew to 7-1 before Jabari Henry blasted a 2-run home run. But the home team responded with another 5-run inning in the 8th and went on to win 12-3.

Sioux Falls drops to 7-11 and the teams conclude the 3-game series in Fargo. The Birds won Tuesday night 4-2 so this will be the rubber game of the series.

