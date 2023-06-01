Former Sen. Doug Jones to speak at SD Dems’ McGovern Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic Party is hosting McGovern Day in Sioux Falls on Saturday, with keynote speaker former Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama.

“A celebrated prosecutor who brought long-overdue justice to the victims of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, Doug has built his career on fighting impossible battles. In 2017, he shocked the political establishment by winning a special election to fill a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama—the first Democrat to do so in 25 years in the state. On Capitol Hill, he quickly built a reputation as a well-regarded and effective legislator, passing more than two dozen bipartisan bills into law in just three years,” according to his website.

McGovern Day is an annual event aimed at bringing Democrats from across South Dakota together to celebrate the legacy of George McGovern.

The day includes an awards luncheon and a dinner raising funds to elect Democrats.

“I’m excited to be starting off my leadership of the SDDP with this amazing event that brings together Democrats from across the state.” said SDDP Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen. “I am thrilled to have a person of the caliber of Sen. Doug Jones coming to our great state. As we kick off the next era of the South Dakota Democratic Party, I can’t think of a better person to deliver an inspiring message of winning in a red state than Sen. Doug Jones.”

The event will take place June 3 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota, located at 3200 W. Maple St. in Sioux Falls.

For more information about the event, visit sddp.org/mcgovern-day-2023/.

